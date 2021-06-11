Reef Price Reaches $0.0219 on Major Exchanges (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Reef has a total market capitalization of $277.34 million and approximately $46.08 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Reef has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00105766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00061696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00022561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.05 or 0.00834933 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Reef Profile

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

