Refereum (RFR) Price Reaches $0.0101 on Exchanges

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last week, Refereum has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a market capitalization of $50.36 million and approximately $47,422.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00057253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00022032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.64 or 0.00754624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00084551 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

