Refinable (FINE) Hits Market Capitalization of $22.83 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. Refinable has a market capitalization of $22.83 million and $1.88 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00056852 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00164227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00193518 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.04 or 0.01143236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,439.26 or 1.00464082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars.

