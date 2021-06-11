Regal Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises about 1.7% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,494 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,189,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 61,023 shares in the last quarter.

GNR traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $55.46. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,073. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.73. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

