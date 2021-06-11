Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,381.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,294,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,060,094 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,351,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,322,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 178,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 170,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,172,000 after acquiring an additional 137,888 shares during the last quarter.

VSS stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,797. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $93.05 and a one year high of $139.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

