Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.96 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,448 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 9.1% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.15. 24,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,505. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.81. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.41.

