Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 27,776 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,776 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.61. 194,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,379,355. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.99. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

