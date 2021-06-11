Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 29,183 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,183 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,528,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.81. 559,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77.

