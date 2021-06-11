Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.64.

A number of brokerages have commented on REG. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 58,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,997 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG opened at $68.06 on Friday. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

