Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Short Interest Update

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the May 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
RLLWF stock remained flat at $$3.89 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84. Reliance Worldwide has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.05.
About Reliance Worldwide
