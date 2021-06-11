Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Short Interest Update

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the May 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

RLLWF stock remained flat at $$3.89 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84. Reliance Worldwide has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.05.

About Reliance Worldwide

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

