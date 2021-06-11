Relite Finance (RELI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $435,632.00

Relite Finance (CURRENCY:RELI) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Relite Finance has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $435,632.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Relite Finance has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar. One Relite Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0629 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00060539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00176295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00196953 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $459.68 or 0.01235998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,100.81 or 0.99756878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002762 BTC.

About Relite Finance

Relite Finance’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,883,625 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance

Relite Finance Coin Trading

