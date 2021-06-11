Renalytix AI (RNLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 15th. Analysts expect Renalytix AI to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

RNLX opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -193.50. Renalytix AI has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $35.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNLX. Investec upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

