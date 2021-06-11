Render Token (RNDR) Market Cap Tops $81.76 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Render Token has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $81.76 million and $4.48 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,555,791 coins and its circulating supply is 156,554,826 coins. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

