Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.99 Million

Equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will post sales of $144.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.02 million to $149.80 million. Repligen posted sales of $87.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $585.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $577.30 million to $590.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $691.00 million, with estimates ranging from $655.00 million to $730.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Repligen.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $190.00 on Friday. Repligen has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.03 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.30.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $122,325.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,580.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $275,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,937 shares of company stock worth $4,496,450 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Repligen by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.