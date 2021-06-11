Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.48

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.48 and last traded at $47.44, with a volume of 383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.57.

The firm has a market cap of $986.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $96.82 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

In other news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 864 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $40,176.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,594,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,710,000 after acquiring an additional 41,012 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 170,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares in the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

