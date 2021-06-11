Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $46.95. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $46.57, with a volume of 52,284 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $968.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.41.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.82 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

In related news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $40,176.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the first quarter worth $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 21.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 26.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

