Request (REQ) Price Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $76.65 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can currently be bought for about $0.0767 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00058173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.25 or 0.00772561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00085282 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,807 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,806 coins. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official website for Request is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

