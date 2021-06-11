Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the natural resource company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.15. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.53.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 208,047 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 134,782 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 161,098 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 32,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,287.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

