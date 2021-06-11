Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Thor Industries, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $10.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

THO opened at $115.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.37. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Thor Industries by 436.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 132.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Thor Industries by 203.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

