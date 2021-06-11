Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ready Capital (RC)

Ready Capital (NYSE: RC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/11/2021 – Ready Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/3/2021 – Ready Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Ready Capital had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $16.50 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2021 – Ready Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/13/2021 – Ready Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Ready Capital was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $15.50 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Ready Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

NYSE:RC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.73. 15,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,305. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

