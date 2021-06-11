Research Analysts Set Expectations for RH’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for RH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.40.

Get RH alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.53.

RH stock opened at $707.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $641.94. RH has a 1 year low of $226.82 and a 1 year high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 207.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 122.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.