Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 11th (AIXXF, AMIGY, ASYS, ATDRY, AVA, CGGGF, CHYHY, GSK, IPL, ITMPF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, June 11th:

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Get Aixtron Se alerts:

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering. The firm currently has a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lincoln National’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. Increasing top line, product introduction and enhancement of the existing products will drive revenue growth. Changes made to emphasize on the sale of products without long-term guarantees is expected to improve profitability of its Life Insurance segment bode well. A well-diversified and low-risk product profile has improved the company’s risk profile. The company has been divesting its non-core and less profitable units in a bid to streamline operations. Its capital position also looks strong. However, it grapples with high leverage. A low interest rate environment is anticipated to weigh on the company’s net investment income. The company expects sales to decrease as it re-prices business for the current volatility coupled with COVID-led disruptions.”

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at TD Securities.

Opsens (TSE:OPS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$2.75 target price on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Principal Financial remains focused on fee-based revenue sources, which help it earn steadily and limit its exposure to interest rate. It continues to benefit from strength and leadership in retirement and long-term savings, group benefits and protection in the United States, retirement and long-term savings in Latin America and Asia, and global asset management. The inorganic growth story is impressive with buyouts fortifying its global footprint and adding fee-based businesses. It boasts a solid capital position. Shares have outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. However, increase in expenses on higher claims and benefits weigh on its margins. Lower return on equity pose financial risk. Also, dilution from acquisition is a potential headwind. Given the low rate environment, it expects adverse impact on demand for income annuities.”

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Se Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron Se and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.