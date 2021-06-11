Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June, 11th (BKD, BMXMF, DSRLF, ECIFY, HSBC, IP, KPLUY, NTCO, SRGHY, STBFY)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, June 11th:

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00.

bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF)

was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a sell rating to a hold rating.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $75.00 target price on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Afentra (OTCMKTS:STGAF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a negative rating to a neutral rating.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $67.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00.

