Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Insider Sells $3,118,218.90 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 46,005 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $3,118,218.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,510,644.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:QSR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,713. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 69,186 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 435,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,339,000 after purchasing an additional 32,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QSR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.59.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

