REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) CFO Purchases $111,300.00 in Stock

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,917.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of REVG stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $15.85. 4,497,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,779. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.77.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. Analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in REV Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after acquiring an additional 257,323 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in REV Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in REV Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after acquiring an additional 150,134 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in REV Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 46,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in REV Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 457,429 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REVG. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

