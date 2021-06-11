REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Sees Large Volume Increase

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 37,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 355,449 shares.The stock last traded at $15.77 and had previously closed at $16.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REVG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 2.71.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. On average, analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

In related news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing acquired 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,062,930.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in REV Group by 64.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 36,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

