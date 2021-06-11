Revain (REV) Price Tops $0.0113 on Top Exchanges

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Revain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a market cap of $962.51 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Revain has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00057008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00022011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.40 or 0.00754273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00084427 BTC.

Revain is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

