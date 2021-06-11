Reviewing Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) & NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO)

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trillium Therapeutics and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Trillium Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $21.83, suggesting a potential upside of 125.09%. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 401.57%. Given NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Trillium Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Trillium Therapeutics and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics N/A -30.30% -21.67% NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A -103.64% -81.17%

Risk and Volatility

Trillium Therapeutics has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.8% of Trillium Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.1% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trillium Therapeutics and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics $150,000.00 6,669.53 -$59.35 million ($0.70) -13.86 NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$29.68 million ($0.76) -4.20

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trillium Therapeutics. Trillium Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Trillium Therapeutics beats NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2004 is based in Mississauga, Canada.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

