Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Down 84.4% in May

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the May 13th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RVLGF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 22,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,853. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56. Revival Gold has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.13.

Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

