Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Down 84.4% in May

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the May 13th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of RVLGF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 22,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,853. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56. Revival Gold has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.13.
About Revival Gold
See Also: Dividend Achievers
Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.