Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 11,400 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 268.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,974,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,240,000 after buying an additional 2,167,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,264.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,385,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after buying an additional 1,283,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,518,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,818,000 after buying an additional 1,182,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,899,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,902,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,328,000 after buying an additional 1,177,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,813 shares of company stock worth $5,278,316. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.31. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.40 and a beta of 1.88.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

