Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 23,434 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,434 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.45% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 616.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 97,201 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 606.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Shares of HVT opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $895.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.66. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $52.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $236.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $792,672.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.