Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,225,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,107,000 after buying an additional 130,668 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Analog Century Management LP raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 221,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after acquiring an additional 57,390 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 42,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $59.42 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -848.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.26.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $76,293.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,317 shares of company stock valued at $576,584 in the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.