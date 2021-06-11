Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Masonite International worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masonite International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masonite International alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

In other Masonite International news, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $115.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $62.98 and a one year high of $132.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.