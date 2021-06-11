Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,028 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.46% of PetMed Express worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PETS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PetMed Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PetMed Express by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in PetMed Express by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in PetMed Express by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti lowered PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PETS opened at $32.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.15. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $663.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.58.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. PetMed Express’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

