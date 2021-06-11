Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,135 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of TowneBank worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in TowneBank by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.16.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $182.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.28 million. Research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

