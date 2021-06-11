Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of CommScope worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CommScope by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,398,000 after buying an additional 435,786 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in CommScope by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,224,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,604,000 after buying an additional 504,149 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CommScope by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,846,000 after buying an additional 2,103,310 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $36,324,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $29,365,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

