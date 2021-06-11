Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.01 Million Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 117.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,562 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELF. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $12,307,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,709,000 after purchasing an additional 314,416 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $6,310,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $4,030,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 769.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 179,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 159,090 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $48,814.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $641,501.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,020 shares of company stock worth $9,959,376 over the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $27.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.27 and a beta of 2.07. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

