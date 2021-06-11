Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.03 Million Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 744,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,439 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of MFA Financial worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,017,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,120,000 after buying an additional 2,950,035 shares during the period. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,536,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,738,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after buying an additional 1,058,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,924,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 235,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

NYSE MFA opened at $4.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.73.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MFA. TheStreet upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.35.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.