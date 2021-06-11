Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.09 Million Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,246 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.05% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,378 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,105,000 after purchasing an additional 234,854 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 997,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 867,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,298,000 after purchasing an additional 83,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,953,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $370,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,928.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,776,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,452,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,122 shares of company stock worth $5,529,044. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $37.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.