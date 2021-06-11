Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Unity Software were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in U. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 494.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $100.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.91. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.86.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.10.

In related news, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $10,513,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $22,009,859.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,179,275 shares in the company, valued at $525,023,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 932,735 shares of company stock worth $88,858,458 over the last quarter.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

