Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,036 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of 1Life Healthcare worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,477,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.78.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $332,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $1,251,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,189,102.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,521 shares of company stock worth $5,022,893 over the last quarter.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

