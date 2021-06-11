Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4,695.5% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 147,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,322,000 after purchasing an additional 144,341 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,189,000 after buying an additional 77,974 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 53,946 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 172,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,613,000 after buying an additional 51,824 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after buying an additional 45,236 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $90.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.68. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.18.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $207.89 million for the quarter.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

