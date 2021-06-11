Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Cimpress worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter worth $5,130,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 64,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.72. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Cimpress had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $578.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

