Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of Hamilton Lane worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $89.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.72. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $97.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 45.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

