Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,022 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Hanger worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hanger by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hanger by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 351,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Hanger by 354.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 98,712 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hanger by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HNGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE HNGR opened at $25.98 on Friday. Hanger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a return on equity of 83.02% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $387,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

