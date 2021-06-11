Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Helios Technologies worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $71.97 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $79.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.07%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.