Rhumbline Advisers Sells 12,482 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,482 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of SunPower worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after purchasing an additional 458,101 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $786,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 2,433.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $26.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $256,668.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,183.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $128,985.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at $274,934.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,106 shares of company stock worth $3,033,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

