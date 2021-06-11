Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,481 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Tenable worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the first quarter worth $16,151,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 101.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Tenable in the first quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Tenable in the first quarter worth $3,419,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TENB. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Tenable stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -159.22 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $88,886.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at $874,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,578 shares of company stock worth $7,798,126 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

