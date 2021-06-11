Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,497 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,476,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,929,000 after purchasing an additional 54,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,750,000 after acquiring an additional 138,057 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,184,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,776 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1,873.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 674,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,230,000 after acquiring an additional 640,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,369,000. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Shares of LOB opened at $54.75 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $72.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 25.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

LOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.