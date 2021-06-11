Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,617 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,617 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 19,335 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $2,612,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 103,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $43.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $43.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,075,490.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,034,793.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $339,364.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,267.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,157 shares of company stock worth $1,458,855. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.